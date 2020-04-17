Interior Health has confirmed that a staff member of Cranbrook’s Kootenay Street Village has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The staff member is in self-isolation at home,” said Interior Health. “No residents have been affected to date.”

Kootenay Street Village is owned and operated by Golden Life Management, and has 36 beds as one of the local long-term care homes in the community.

“Interior Health and the operator are taking steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families. A response team comprising infection control and environmental health experts is working with the facility to assess and recommend appropriate infection control response. Communication with residents and families is underway.”

At this time, Interior Health said the risk of exposure from this case is low. Interior Health noted that only staff at Kootenay Street Village will be allowed to work at the facility, in order to reduce the risk of transmission to other facilities in Cranbrook.

“Any staff deemed to have had significant contact with the case have been directed to self-isolate at home for 14 days. Both staff and residents at this facility will be monitored very closely, with testing and isolation as appropriate.”

Movement of staff and residents within the facility has since been restricted, all staff and residents are being screened twice a day, while cleaning and infection control measures have also been enhanced as a result of the positive case.

Interior Health said they will continue to have a presence at Kootenay Street Village to take any additional measures or actions required.

“The site has dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks for symptoms with staff and residents.”