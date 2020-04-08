A new COVID-19 Student Emergency Help Fund has been established by the College of the Rockies, which builds off of already existing assistance for students from the provincial and federal governments.

The College said that it is inviting local businesses and individuals to contribute if they are able to.

“We know that many in our region are looking for ways to help others at this difficult time. We wanted to provide an opportunity, for those who are able, to support students,” said David Walls, College of the Rockies President and CEO. “Donations to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Help Fund will help current College students who are experiencing unexpected economic hardship.”

Students attending any College of the Rockies campus will be able to apply for a one-time request of up to $200 to help pay for groceries and other living expenses.

The College said that the pandemic has forced students to face unexpected challenges, such as job loss, unanticipated trips home and adjusting to online learning.

Donations can be given to the College’s COVID-19 Student Emergency Help Fund on its website. All contributions are eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

