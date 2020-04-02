The B.C. Government has announced additional support for students at all 25 of the Province’s post-secondary institutes with a one-time $3.5 million emergency financial assistance investment.

The Provincial Government said the investment will supplement existing emergency financial assistance, which will help students experiencing financial difficulty.

The funding may be used to cover a broad range of expenses, such as groceries, travel, living expenses, and laptops and other resources that students may need to learn remotely.

“Our government is taking steps to ensure post-secondary students get some emergency support so they can focus on staying healthy, meet their educational goals and finish their semester,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “We heard from students who are facing extremely difficult situations, and we’re moving quickly to ensure they have access to immediate financial relief.”

Students attending any post-secondary institutes in B.C. can access the funding through the school’s financial aid office, which will help in the application process. The specific amount of money a student can receive will be determined by the school based on the student’s needs.