Columbia Valley RCMP, along with Invermere Fire Rescue is planning to show their support for local healthcare professionals by performing a large processional through Invermere this weekend.

Planned for 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 5th, the emergency responders will form a procession of lights and begin the journey from the Invermere Fire Department.

RCMP says the procession will move towards 10th Avenue, past the Invermere and District Hospital, and then onto 10th Street past the BC Ambulance Service Station.

“Our healthcare professionals are always there for us and we would like to salute them during these difficult times,” said Columbia Valley RCMP.

The public is invited to attend along the route and show their support for health care workers as well during the designated time on Sunday.