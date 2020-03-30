News Cranbrook RCMP Searching for Stolen Vehicle SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff March 30, 2020 Photo of the stolen black 1997 Dodge Ram in Cranbrook, with no license plates. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP is investigating another report of a stolen truck, reportedly occurring sometime overnight on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Police said a 1997 black Dodge Ram was stolen from a local business in a gated parking lot on the 900 block of Cranbrook Street North. “If anyone has information on stolen vehicles or other offences, please consider calling Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” said Cranbrook RCMP. Police said anyone with information can also visit canadiancrimestoppers.org and submit tips over the web or by text. More: Cranbrook RCMP Seeking Stolen Truck (March 24, 2020)