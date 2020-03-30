Photo of the stolen black 1997 Dodge Ram in Cranbrook, with no license plates. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating another report of a stolen truck, reportedly occurring sometime overnight on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Police said a 1997 black Dodge Ram was stolen from a local business in a gated parking lot on the 900 block of Cranbrook Street North.

“If anyone has information on stolen vehicles or other offences, please consider calling Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” said Cranbrook RCMP.

Police said anyone with information can also visit canadiancrimestoppers.org and submit tips over the web or by text.

