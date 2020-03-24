1999 Dodge Ram similar to the one stolen in Cranbrook on Saturday, March 21, 2020 that Cranbrook RCMP are looking for. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating after a 1999 Dodge Ram was reportedly stolen on Saturday.

According to RCMP, the vehicle was stolen from a local business parking lot on Saturday night, March 21, 2020.

The pickup truck was a 1999 Dodge Ram with Alberta License Plate BLF-2900.

RCMP is asking that anyone with information contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Cranbrook RCMP said information can also be received online or by text through canadiancrimestoppers.org.