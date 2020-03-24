News Cranbrook RCMP Seeking Stolen Truck SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff March 24, 2020 1999 Dodge Ram similar to the one stolen in Cranbrook on Saturday, March 21, 2020 that Cranbrook RCMP are looking for. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP is investigating after a 1999 Dodge Ram was reportedly stolen on Saturday. According to RCMP, the vehicle was stolen from a local business parking lot on Saturday night, March 21, 2020. The pickup truck was a 1999 Dodge Ram with Alberta License Plate BLF-2900. RCMP is asking that anyone with information contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Cranbrook RCMP said information can also be received online or by text through canadiancrimestoppers.org.