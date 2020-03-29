National NewsNews PM Announces Funding to Support Children and Seniors SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff March 29, 2020 (Photo by Jennifer West The federal government has stepped up to help kids and seniors. During his daily address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to children and acknowledged that this has been a tough time, not being able to see friends or go to school. “Kids I know this has been tough watching the world you know change radically,” Trudeau said. He encouraged kids to call the Kids Help Phone for support and announced $7.5 million for more counsellors and trained volunteers for the service. Kids Help Line is available at 1-800-668-6868 or text 686868 or go online here. Trudeau also announced $9-million in funding for the United Way through the New Horizon for Seniors program to provide everything from health check-ins and grocery delivery.