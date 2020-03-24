MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke Doug Clovechok is urging residents to stay at home and travellers to postpone trips until the COVID-19 outbreak is managed.

Clovechok emphasized the importance of listening to orders given by the Provincial and Federal governments.

“If we want this thing to die off, it’s going to require us to do exactly as we’re told to do, and that’s to self-isolate,” said Clovechok. “It’s in our communities, I don’t think it matters how many, it’s here and we don’t want it to spread. That’s our focus, that’s our goal. In order to achieve that goal, we have to work together.”

To that end, Clovechok is asking that travellers cancel or postpone trips for the time being to protect themselves and the community they may be visiting.

“We appreciate everything they do for our valley and we appreciate them, but the greatest appreciation they can show right now is if they can just stay at home. With that said, people have the right to come to their homes, what I’m asking people to do if you’re coming to your secondary home is to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Clovechok added that he has seen people in his riding congregating in groups, and is asking that people consider the impacts that the virus may have on their own family.

“If you’ve got a grandma that you absolutely adore, or a grandfather, would you ever in any way, shape or form, put them in a situation that would create any risk to their well-being? Of course, you wouldn’t,” said Clovechok. “Why would you consider putting our people at risk, our seniors at risk, our immunocompromized at risk? You wouldn’t do that to your own family, why would you do it to ours?”

Clocechok added that while he and the community appreciate its visitors, he is imploring people to stay at home and stay safe for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.