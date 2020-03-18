All ski areas with Resorts of the Canadian Rockies have formally closed for the winter season given the COVID-19 outbreak.

Back on Sunday, March 15th, RCR decided to suspend ski area operations for one full week but has since decided to close for the remainder of the ski season.

The closure impacts Kimberley, Fernie, Kicking Horse, and Nakiska.

“Here at RCR our number one priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of our guests, team members, and the communities which we live, work and play in,” said RCR in their updated announcement. “As tough a decision as this has been, we feel it is the right thing to do under the current circumstance.”

“In an effort to limit social interaction we will not be opening our guest service and ticket offices for the time being, both at resorts and our Calgary office.”

Panorama Mountain Resort also decided to fully close down for the season earlier this week.

