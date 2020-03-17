Panorama Mountain Resort has closed for the remainder of the winter season, given the unfolding situation with COVID-19.

As of midnight on Sunday, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies also closed down all of their resorts including Kimberley, Fernie, Kicking Horse, and Nakiska. Panorama remained open on Monday but has since decided to close.

More: Kimberley and Fernie Alpine Resorts Closed by RCR (March 16, 2020)

“These are extraordinary circumstances,” wrote Panorama on Facebook. “This has been a rapidly evolving situation and after much consideration, along with advice from the Canadian Government and public health professionals, we have made the difficult and necessary decision to suspend all non-essential resort operations.”

The suspension was effective at 4:00 pm on Monday and is in effect for the rest of the winter season.

“Like many of you, we had hoped to keep operating, but our greatest priority is the health and safety of our employees, guests and the Columbia Valley community,” continued Panorama. “Our goal by ending the season early is to help support local, provincial and national efforts to limit the spread of novel coronavirus and protect those most vulnerable in our communities.”

Panorama said guests and pass holders would be provided additional information and assistance.

“Thank you for your understanding as we put people first and make the best decisions we can during this quickly changing time. We expect high call volumes and greatly appreciate your patience as we support guests on resort and those with the most urgent needs first.”

Panorama Mountain Resort released their full statement online.

More: Panorama Mountain Resort COVID-19 (Panorama)