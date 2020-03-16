Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) has chosen to suspend operations at all of its ski resorts considering the changing circumstances of COVID-19.

Suspending operations as of midnight on Sunday, March 15th, the suspension will remain in effect for one full week.

The temporary closure impacts Fernie Alpine Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, and Nakiska Ski Area east of Banff.

“Here at RCR our number one priority is the safety, health and well-being of our guests, team members, and the communities which we live, work and play in,” said John Shea, President and Chief Resorts Officer with RCR in a statement. “As tough a decision as this has been, we feel it is the right thing to do under the current circumstance. We sincerely apologize to you, our guests for this inconvenience.”

RCR said they will evaluate the situation again next week with the potential that the resorts may be able to open once again and resume regular operations.

Meanwhile, Panorama Mountain Resort west of Invermere remains fully operational as of Monday, March 16th: