Mayor David Wilks is imploring that communities stay calm in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Whenever we have some type of an event like this, we need to remain calm at all costs,” Wilks told MyEastKootenayNow.com. “Getting worked up and getting emotional about the issue is the last thing we need to do, it’s a challenge for everybody.”

Wanting to reassure the public, Wilks is asking the community to play their part in ensuring the safety and security of Sparwood and the Elk Valley from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“There are those that are affected by it worse than others but if we can remain calm and look at it from the perspective that this too shall pass, that it’s just going to take some time. We all have to do our part to ensure that we all remain as safe as possible and as healthy as possible.”

Taking measures on Monday, the District of Sparwood decided to close the Henry Volkmann Memorial Leisure Complex until further notice.

