Until further notice, the District of Sparwood is closing the doors of the Henry Volkmann Memorial Leisure Complex and suspending all activities.

The pool, curling rink, arena, fitness centre are all closed to the public as a result, and all classes and swimming lessons have been suspended. Any special events at the Leisure Centre are also cancelled, such as Community Information and Registration Night.

“The District of Sparwood is committed to doing our part to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and as always, place the health, safety and wellbeing of employees and the public as our highest consideration,” said the District of Sparwood.

Any pre-scheduled classes and bookings will be able to receive refunds, although the District is asking the public to remain patient as they try to process those refunds.

“In situations where refunds are not able to be processed electronically or over the phone, we will issue refunds upon re-opening of the facility.”

At this time, the District of Sparwood’s Public Works Office and Main Office are operating as normal, although the municipality is asking that any travellers from out of country refrain from entering the facilities. That also includes anyone with symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath, or those in contact with people experiencing symptoms.

“Mayor and Council understand the seriousness of this decision,” said Mayor David Wilks. “The safety of our employees is paramount. We will continue to monitor this unprecedented virus and will make every effort to reopen the Leisure Complex as soon as possible.”

The District of Sparwood provided the following resources to the public for more information on the COVID-19 outbreak:

The Government of Canada – Public Health

British Columbia Health Link