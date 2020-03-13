The City of Cranbrook has not announced any closures in response to COVID-19 as of Friday, but said they are closely monitoring public developments around B.C. and Canada.

“All City offices and facilities will remain open and operational as usual for our residents,” announced the City of Cranbrook.

Seeing as the situation is daily changing, the City of Cranbrook said they will provide public updates as needed around their services and operations. The City said it has and will continue taking direction from regional and provincial health authorities as they guide their next steps.

“At the administrative level, staff is watching the situation carefully and monitoring the latest information coming from Interior Health and the provincial government,” said Mayor Lee Pratt in a statement. “We will use this information to determine if and when the City might need to limit public access to City facilities or services.”

The City of Cranbrook is guiding residents and businesses to HealthLink BC to keep up-to-date on the latest news around COVID-19.

“Right now, we understand that the risk of COVID-19 in Cranbrook is considered low, but that does not mean that we are being complacent,” said Pratt.

