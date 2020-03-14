The City of Cranbrook is following the recommendations from the BC and Yukon Branch of the Lifesaving Society and will close down the hot tub, sauna and steam room at Western Financial Place.

Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, the City of Cranbrook decided to take the precautionary measures.

“At this time the rest of the Aquatic Centre will remain open and all programming will continue as scheduled,” said the City of Cranbrook. “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to changes in service as they arise.”

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there is no evidence that suggests people can get COVID-19 through the use of hot tubs or pools.

“The virus is not known to be airborne (e.g. transmitted through the particles floating in the air) and it is not something that comes in through the skin,” reads the CDC website.



However, the City of Cranbrook said recommended distancing of 1 to 2 metres in highly unlikely between users of the hot tub, sauna and steam room at Western Financial Place.

The City is offering the following suggestions to help inform the public and to stay safe in the wake of COVID-19.

Stay home if you or a member of your family is sick Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and warm water, use alcohol-based disposable hand wipes or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your face. Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands, and if using a tissue, throw it away immediately. Keep your distance (1 to 2 metres) from others wherever possible, specifically those who are coughing or sneezing.

City staff said they are implementing additional cleaning protocols at Western Financial Place and other facilities to play their part in stopping any potential spread of COVID-19.

Interior Health confirmed only one case of COVID-19 back on February 14th, a woman in her 30s who had recently travelled to China. As of Friday, there are 64 confirmed cases in British Columbia.