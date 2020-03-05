Members of the Cranbrook Fire Department extinguishing a garage fire on Thursday, March 5, 2020 along 14th Street South and 8th Avenue South in Cranbrook. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Members of the Cranbrook Fire Department responded and extinguished a garage fire along 14th Street South and 8th Avenue South Thursday morning, leaving one person with minor injuries.

“This morning we responded to a report of a garage fire at the southside of town,” Scott Driver confirmed to MyEastKootenayNow.com, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services. “Eight firefighters responded including myself and Deputy Chief MacKinnon.”

More: Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services Appoints New Deputy Director (March 4, 2020)

Driver said the garage wasn’t fully engulfed in flames, but contents inside and outside the garage were on fire and flames appeared to have extended up into the attic. Regardless, Driver confirmed that the fire has since been fully extinguished.

“We were able to contain the fire to the building of origin plus a few of the contents were already extinguished outside the building when we arrived.”

When they arrived at the residence Thursday morning, Driver said one man received minor injuries attempting to corral the flames.

“There was one property representative on scene who was there at the time of the fire,” Driver told MyEastKootenayNow.com. “His efforts to control the blaze did expose him to some of those conditions and he was treated and seen by B.C. Ambulance as soon as they arrived.”

The man appears to be in “good health” according to Driver despite the minor injuries.

At this time, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services are investigating what may have caused or sparked the fire.

“We’re still completing our fire investigation, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.”