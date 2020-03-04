After 28 years with the Cranbrook Fire Department, Dan Mackinnon has accepted the role of Deputy Director with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

The City of Cranbrook said that Mackinnon is currently the longest-serving member, with nearly 30 years of service in the community in various capacities.

The City added that Mackinnon began his career as a firefighter before being promoted to Lieutenant, then Captain, and will now serve as the Deputy Chief of Operations.

“We are all very happy that Dan was ready to step up and take on this new challenge, as his dedication to this business has kept him in a position of leadership for most of his career,” said Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services. “It’s really great to see that after so many years of service, Dan still has the energy to show up at work each day, willing to learn new, hard things and support the people of this community, and in this firehouse.”

Mackinnon will step into his new role on Monday, March 9th, and the fire department is confident in his abilities to serve the Cranbrook community.

“Dan brings a wealth of leadership and operational knowledge to this position and provides a level of support and mentorship to every member in this department that will prove invaluable as we progress into the future,” said Driver.