The Kimberley Dynamiters are in control of their Eddie Mountain Division Semifinal with the Creston Valley Thunder Cats, winning Game 4 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

After a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1 at the Kimberley Civic Centre last Friday, the Dynamiters have now rifled off three straight wins to take command of the series.

On Tuesday, the Dynamiters skated to a 5-2 victory at Creston’s Johnny Bucyk Arena. Outshooting the Cats 36-23, Kimberley saw Brock Palmer have his best game of the 2020 KIJHL Playoffs as the league MVP had a four-point night, scoring twice and adding two assists.

Palmer’s four points led the Dynamiters along with Keegan McDowell (3A) and Daniel Anton (2A). Blake Pilon got his first start for the Dynamiters this playoffs, making 21 saves for a .913 SV%.

Kimberley has a chance of clinch the series in Game 5 on Thursday back at the Kimberley Civic Centre at 7:00 pm, while the Thunder Cats will look to force Game 6 back in Creston on Friday night.

The winner of the series will advance to play the Columbia Valley Rockies in the Eddie Mountain Division Final after they swept the Fernie Ghostriders in four straight games.

More: Rockies Sweep Ghostriders to Advance in 2020 KIJHL Playoffs (March 4, 2020)