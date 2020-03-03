The Kimberley Dynamiters have won two straight games to lead their best-of-seven series with the Creston Valley Thunder Cats, earning a 3-1 victory in Game 3 on Monday.

Falling 3-2 in overtime in Game 1, the Dynamiters have since shutout the Thunder Cats 4-0 in Game 2 and earned a 3-1 victory in Creston on Monday to take the 2-1 series lead.

Kimberley outshot Creston 33-26 in the contest as Jett Saharchuk scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the second period. Saharchuk’s second-period goal came with just 2:33 remaining, adding another power play goal in the third to seal the victory. Mitch Fargey also had a pair of assists in the win for the Dynamiters.

Adam Andersen stopped 25 of 26 shots in the victory for a .962 SV% while Jaden Little made 30 saves in the loss for a .909 SV%. Through three games, Andersen now has a 1.27 GAA and a .940 SV% including the shutout in Game 2.

Both teams return to action in Game 4 on Tuesday, as the Thunder Cats yet again host the Dynamiters at Creston’s Johnny Buyck Arena at 7:00 pm.

Depending on the result, the series will at least return to Kimberley for Game 5 on Thursday at 7:30 pm. If needed, Game 6 and Game 7 would be played Friday and Saturday.

Series Date Teams Location Time Game 1 Fri. February 28th Dynamiters (2) vs Thunder Cats (3) Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm Game 2 Sat. February 28th Dynamiters (4) vs Thunder Cats (0) Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm Game 3 Mon. March 2nd Thunder Cats (1) vs Dynamiters (3) Johnny Bucyk Arena 7:30pm Game 4 Tues. March 3rd Thunder Cats vs Dynamiters Johnny Bucyk Arena 7:30pm Game 5 Thurs. March 5th Dynamiters vs Thunder Cats Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm *Game 6* Fri. March 6th Thunder Cats vs Dynamiters Johnny Bucyk Arena 7:30pm *Game 7* Sun. March 8th Dynamiters vs Thunder Cats Kimberley Civic Centre 7:00pm

