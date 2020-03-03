The Columbia Valley Rockies have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Fernie Ghostriders following a 4-3 victory Monday in Invermere.

In a close contest, the Ghostriders won the shot battle 34-33 but would surrender two goals late in second period, which would prove to be the difference.

The Rockies took a 2-1 lead into the second period after goals from Colby Phillips and Erik Lloyd. Nolan Steer would tie the game 2-2 minutes into the middle frame, but Hunter Rambow would score on the power play for the Rockies and Owen Hughes would add another goal just 54 seconds later to give Columbia Valley a 4-2 lead.

Fernie would attempt to mount a comeback in the third period, as Greg Susinski would beat netminder Bretton Park, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockies held on for the 4-3 victory in Game 3.

Jonathan Milligan was the leading scorer for the Rockies with two assists, while Nolan Steer led the Ghostriders with one goal and one assist. Between the pipe, Park made 31 saves for Columbia Valley for a .912 SV%, while Brett Balas turned aside 29 shots in the loss, posting a .879 SV%.

With a stranglehold on the series, the third-seeded Rockies could sweep the second-seeded Ghostriders on Tuesday. Both teams take to the ice at 7:30 pm from Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena for Game 4.

Series Date Teams Location Time Game 1 Fri. February 28th Ghostriders (3) vs Rockies (4) Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm Game 2 Sat. February 28th Ghostriders (1) vs Rockies (3) Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm Game 3 Mon. March 2nd Rockies (4) vs Ghostriders (3) Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena 7:00pm Game 4 Tues. March 3rd Rockies vs Ghostriders Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena 7:00pm *Game 5* Thurs. March 5th Ghostriders vs Rockies Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm *Game 6* Fri. March 6th Rockies vs Ghostriders Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena 7:00pm *Game 7* Sat. March 7th Ghostriders vs Rockies Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm

More: Playoff Preview – (#2) Fernie Ghostriders vs (#3) Columbia Valley Rockies

Also: Dynamiters Win Game 3 Over Thunder Cats to Take Series Lead (March 2, 2020)