Kimberley RCMP and Community Connections are set to launch a car seat safety check once again after a similar check planned in December had to be called off due to police response to an impaired driver.

RCMP will be conducting the check on Rotary Drive near the Spray Park on Monday, February 14th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Police said that vehicle collision is the leading cause of death from injuries of children, and booster seats or car seats provide the best protection for a child in a vehicle.

“The safety and security of our children are first and foremost both inside the home and while travelling,” said Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander. “We hope parents and guardians take advantage of this voluntary check to ensure the safety of the children.”

“The team will focus on education and awareness including sizing and proper installation,” said Verena Tarves, Family Navigator and Community Action Program Coordinator.

