Kimberley RCMP is recommending several charges after a vehicle spilled into the ditch early Wednesday morning.

“At approximately 7:30 am police were alerted to a vehicle that was in the ditch with a person inside,” said Kimberley RCMP. “Once on scene police found the driver passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running.”

RCMP began an impaired driving investigation due to the circumstances as the driver was detained and demanded to give a breath sample.

“He provided two breath samples each 160 mg, twice the legal limit,” said RCMP.

Police said the driver was also on conditions to not consume any alcohol and did not possess a valid driver’s licence.

Recommending impaired driving changes, RCMP said the man is also facing one charge of Failure to Comply with an Undertaking when he makes his first appearance in the courts.

Kimberley RCMP said that due to their response to the collision Wednesday morning, they were not able to attend the scheduled car seat safety checks with Community Connections.