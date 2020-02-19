My Community Now Symphony of the Kootenays performs Saturday in Cranbrook SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 19, 2020 Welcoming home a couple of Cranbrook Diva’s Amanda Weatherall and Caitlyn McCaughey with Saturday’s performance at 7:30 at Key City Theatre. Ian Adams on the audio link below describing the upcoming show after guesting on the 2-day-FM breakfast show. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ian-Adams.mp3 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/symphony-video.mp4