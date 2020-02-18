Surveillance images which show the female suspect of the Dairy Queen robbery in Invermere on February 12, 2020. (Supplied by Columbia Valley RCMP)

Following collaborative efforts by Columbia Valley RCMP and Kimberley RCMP, the two forces were able to identify and arrest the suspect connected to a robbery at Invermere’s Dairy Queen.

Columbia Valley RCMP first responded to the call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after reports that a woman entered the Invermere Dairy Queen under a yellow blanket, demanding money from the staff while wielding a hammer.

The woman took off with an undisclosed amount of cash but was captured on video surveillance.

Previous: Robbery Suspect Caught on Video Surveillance in Invermere (February 13, 2020)

Sharing information between detachments and from the public, Columbia Valley RCMP and Kimberley RCMP combined their investigative efforts to locate the suspect.

Travelling to Kimberley on Friday, February 14, 2020, Columbia Valley RCMP officers tracked down and arrested a 58-year-old Kimberley woman in connection to the robbery, after she was identified as the alleged suspect. Kimberley RCMP assisted in the woman’s arrest and the criminal investigation.

“The Columbia Valley RCMP wish to extend their thanks to all those who aided in their investigation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District.

The woman is now facing a number of potential charges which are pending before the court. Under the judicial system, the woman has been released on strict conditions and is anticipated to appear in court at a later date.