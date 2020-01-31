The Cranbrook Bucks sign and logo on the exterior of Cranbrook's Western Financial Place. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The Cranbrook Bucks officially make season tickets available to the public starting Saturday, celebrating their season ticket launch with a community event at Western Financial Place.

Between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm on Saturday, the public can reserve their seats for the Cranbrook Bucks inaugural season in the BCHL.

“We want to be a part of this community and we want to make the games social and a community event,” Nathan Lieuwen told MyEastKootenayNow.com, President and Majority Owner of the Cranbrook Bucks. “The more people we can get out to those, the more we can do that, the more that we can share our love for hockey together, I think, is so important for the community of Cranbrook.”

Early Bird Pricing will remain in effect from February 1st until March 13th.

Season tickets for adults are $350, while seniors are $330. Students and children can get season seats for $160, although all children under the age of 10 get free admission to Bucks games.

“I was really passionate about making sure that the kids were free, making the games affordable for young families,” said Lieuwen. “Even at a walk-up ticket, it’s doable for a lot of younger families so that was the whole idea behind it.”

Lieuwen is hoping for a great turnout from the community on their launch day, as he also looks to unveil a few more details about the team.

“I’m hoping our mascot arrives on time, we might have him out there so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Cranbrook Bucks will begin their first season in the BCHL this September.

