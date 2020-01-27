Purcell International Education (PIE) has announced that it will be working with executives and senior staff with the Kimberley Golf Club (KGC) on enhancements and improvements to the course in the coming months.

According to PIE, it is working to allocate an initial capital investment of $175,000 to provide club members and the public with a new experience in the clubhouse and on the course.

PIE purchased the golf course from KGC after 18 months of negotiations and assumed control on January 13, 2020. PIE said it and KGC worked to structure a deal that would ensure the future of the club and provide land for the planned international boarding school, Purcell Collegiate.

“It’s a historic golf course in a world-class location with a devoted membership base and an industry-leading team of managers,” said Duncan MacLeod, president of PIE, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 15th. “In partnership with the KGC executive and with the guidance of Director of Golf Simon Jones, Food and Beverage Manager Joanna Heath, and Course Superintendent Tim Foley, PIE’s goal is to restore and revitalize the course, creating a bridge between its storied past and its bright future.”

Simon Jones, Director of Golf with the Kimberley Golf Club echoed MacLeod’s enthusiasm.

“PIE is a wonderful new chapter in the club’s long history. I am excited about the new additions to the facility this year to enhance the member and public experience,” said Jones. “We will continue to grow our junior and ladies’ programs and I look forward to announcing a number of new initiatives to increase participation.”

MacLeod added that more details will be announced at an open house in April with a grand opening of the golf course to follow in May.

