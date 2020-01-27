Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has announced that it has reopened its public pools as of 7 p.m. on January 24th, after addressing safety concerns with its natural mineral water flow.

The pools have opened once again after being closed since January 8th, due to concerns with its “flow rates,” according to Fairmont Hot Springs Resort. It added that the Provincial Interior Health Authority has since approved all of the changes the Resort has made as additional safety measures for guests.

“The health and safety of our guests is and has always been our primary concern and we are delighted to have our visitors from near and far enjoy Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs again,” said Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.

The Resort said that regular operation hours resumed the following day.

