The public pools at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort are closed as a result of safety concerns with the natural mineral water supplied to the pool.

According to Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, there is a concern with the current “flow rates” into the pool, which could possibly pose a safety risk to its patrons.

“The health and safety of our guests is our primary concern and we are working hard to ensure that we can re-open the pools as soon as possible,” said Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.

Meeting with members of the Interior Health Authority on Friday, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort said a review is underway to see how the issue can be rectified. The Interior Health Authority is conducting the review.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort said their next update will be Monday, January 13, 2020, about the ongoing situation and the temporary closure.

