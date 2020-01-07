The Fernie Ghostriders have now won four straight games, as they currently hold the longest winning streak in the KIJHL’s Eddie Mountain Division to start 2020.

Kimberley Dynamiters (29-4-0-2)

Leading the KIJHL and the Eddie Mountain Division, the Kimberley Dynamiters suffered a rare loss over the weekend, just their sixth defeat through 35 games this season. Kimberley has now dropped two of their last three games dating back to their 2-0 shutout loss to the Fernie Ghostriders on December 28th. The Dynamiters opened their weekend with a dominant 6-1 victory over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats as Brock Palmer (3G, 1A) led the club with four points while Cam Russell (2G, 1A) and Keegan McDowell (2A) were the other two Dynamiters with multi-point evenings. Despite Friday’s win in Creston, Kimberley would then fall 2-1 in overtime to the Golden Rockets on Saturday at Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place. Both teams would trade goals in the first period and would need overtime to determine a winner, as Jaden Callan would net the game-winner for Golden. Kimberley lost 2-1 in overtime despite outshooting the Rockets 44-16 on the night. The Dynamiters will look to get back on track this coming weekend, first travelling to Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena to battle the Columbia Valley Rockies at 7:30 pm on Friday before hosting the Golden Rockets at the Kimberley Civic Centre at 7:00 pm on Saturday.

Fernie Ghostriders (21-10-1-3)

Entering 2020, the Fernie Ghostriders are the hottest team in the Eddie Mountain Division. Fernie earned back-to-back victories this past weekend on home ice to extend their winning streak to four games. Hosting the Golden Rockets on Friday, the Ghostriders edged out a 3-2 overtime victory. Facing a 2-0 deficit entering the third period, Carson Cecconi and Nolan Steer would find the back of the net for the Ghostriders to force overtime, where Johnny Elias would score the game-winner. Fernie outshot Golden 45-28 in the win as Ethan Fitzgerald made 26 saves for his 11th win of the season. The Ghostriders would return to action on Saturday against the Castlegar Rebels, muscling out a 3-1 victory. Fending off the Rebels attempted comeback in the third, Dylan Defosse would score an empty netter to complete his hat-trick and give Fernie their fourth straight win. The Ghostriders will look to carry their momentum into a busy three-game weekend that sees the team travel to Sicamous and Revelstoke before a Sunday evening showdown with the Spokane Braves at Fernie Memorial Arena at 7:30 pm.

Columbia Valley Rockies (18-11-2-4)

The Columbia Valley Rockies have earned points in nine of their last 10 games, continuing that trend over the weekend with one tie and two more wins. On a three-game road trip, the Rockies opened their weekend in Spokane on Friday, tying the Braves 2-2 after a hard-fought battle that saw Columbia Valley outshoot Spokane 50-35. Mason Robinson and Palmer Sinclair both scored for their Rockies in their second tie of the season as both overtime periods didn’t determine a winner. Columbia Valley then headed into Grand Forks on Saturday, shutting out the Border Bruins 4-0. Bretton Park made 20 saves for his first shutout of the season while Hunter Rambow (2A) and Gavin Fleck (1G, 1A) led the team with two points apiece. The Rockies closed out their weekend in Nelson on Sunday, besting the Leafs 5-3. Down 3-1 early in the third period, the Rockies would score four unanswered goals to close out the game, tacking on an empty netter to complete the comeback. Erik Lloyd had three assists in the victory while Tristan Lamber netted a pair of goals. Columbia Valley sets up shop this weekend at Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena as they get set to entertain the Kimberley Dynamiters at 7:30 pm on Friday and the Spokane Braves at 7:00 pm on Saturday.

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (15-13-0-5)

Hoping to snap a three-game losing slide from late December, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats have now lost five straight games following back-to-back losses on Friday and Saturday. Creston first fell 6-1 to the Kimberley Dynamiters at Johnny Bucyk Arena, surrendering two goals in all three periods. Carson Small scored the only goal for the Thunder Cats in the loss. Looking to bounce back on Saturday against the Nelson Leafs, the Thunder Cats instead dropped a 6-3 decision. Although Creston outshot Nelson 55-28 in the contest, the Thunder Cats struggled to solve netminder Tenzin Mint, falling behind 4-3 midway through the third and allowing two more empty-net goals. Creston’s recent give-game slide and Columbia Valley’s recent hot streak has seen the Thunder Cats fall 7 points back of the Rockies for fourth place in the Eddie Mountain Division, although the Cats are still 11 points ahead of the Golden Rockets for the division’s final playoff spot. The Thunder Cats seek to snap their losing skid this upcoming weekend as they prepare to host the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Saturday night at 7:30 pm for their only matchup.

Golden Rockets (12-18-1-1)

The Golden Rockets had an exhilarating weekend, as both of their games required overtime to determine a winner. Golden split both decisions and remain 11 points back of the final playoff spot in the Eddie Mountain Division. The Rockets launched their 2020 with a Friday night matchup in Fernie against the Ghostriders. Getting outshot 45-28 in the contest, the Rockets still jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period after goals from Colton Hutchinson and Lare Pahtayken, although Fernie would tie the game in the third and score the game-winner in the opening overtime. Golden would then host the Kimberley Dynamiters on Saturday from Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place as 1,162 fans were in attendance. Falling behind 1-0, Bryce Timmer would tie the game on the power play just moments later, as both Kimberley and Golden would battle in scoreless in second and third periods, leading to overtime. In the extra frame, Jaden Callan would bury the unassisted game-winner for the Rockets for the upset as the Rockets were once again outshot 44-16. Ryan Baker was the Rockets’ star of the weekend, stopping 90 of 94 shots and giving Golden a chance to earn points in both games, posting an incredible .957 SV%. The Rockets are now slated to make their long-awaited return to Golden Arena this coming Friday after being forced out of their home rink in late November due to the facility’s failing ammonia ice chiller. With Golden Arena now getting a new temporary ice chiller, the Rockets can return to their real home, where they are set to host the Spokane Braves at 7:30 pm. Golden closes out their upcoming weekend at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Saturday at 7:00 pm against the Dynamiters.

Eddie Mountain Division Standings