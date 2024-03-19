Boating and fishing will be banned on all waterways in Kootenay and Yoho National Parks to prevent the spread of a parisite-borne illness.

This comes after whirling disease was found in Emerald Lake last October.

Francois Masse, Superintendant for Yoho and Kootenay National Parks said whirling disease was later found in other bodies of water.

“Further testing detected whirling disease in the Kicking Horse River, Wapta Lake, Finn Creek, Monarch Creek and the confluence of the Emerald and Kicking Horse River,” said Masse.

Parks Canada initially closed off all water access in the parks on Oct. 27, 2023, with the restriction to be eased off slightly on March 31, 2024.

Parks Canada will close off all bodies of water in Yoho and Kootenay National Parks to watercraft and fishing until March 25, 2025.

“The closures are designed to help protect fish species vulnerable to whirling disease, including several trout species and Kokanee salmon,” said Masse. “The closures will also provide Parks Canada with an opportunity to conduct further sampling and monitoring actions, which will inform future management actions.”

Ecosystem Scientist Jeanette Goulet said the only thing you’ll catch if you violate the fishing and boating ban is a steep fine.

“Our aquatic invasive species teams will have staff when will be out on the landscape checking for compliance,” said Goulet. If there are any convictions, there is a possibility of a fine of up to $25,000 under the Canada National Parks Act.”

B.C. government officials said whirling disease is caused by Myxobolus cerebralis, a microscopic parasite that attaches itself to fish and aquatic worms.

The parasite damages its host’s brain stem and spinal cord, causing it to swim in an erratic whirling pattern.

Masse said the illness cannot be spread to humans, but it is particularly deadly to juvinile fish.

“Whirling disease mortality rates can reach 90 per cent in young fish,” explained Masse. “There is no treatment for whirling disease and once established, it is very difficult to eradicate.”