Mountain bikers heading east of the Cranbrook Community Forest can now go farther as access to private lands has reopened.

The owner of the property has decided to reopen the area of the Hobgoblin and Beeline trails.

Wildhorse Cycling Club president Hunter Corrigal said riders need to be respectful to ensure the trails stay open.

“The private lands issue is an important issue in our community and it’s really important to know that we are given the opportunity to be on those lands,” he said.

“It’s incumbent on us to be respectful and to really honour the right to be on those lands and to utilize it for our benefits.”

It’s still early in the season and a lot of the trails aren’t ridable yet.

Corrigal said they’re getting more club members involved in trail work projects this spring to ensure the routes are clear.