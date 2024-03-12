The City of Cranbrook has approved a pair of public hearings for two housing developments in the weeks ahead.

The first is set for March 25 regarding a proposed OCP and rezoning application for a property along 30th Avenue North.

The project will require the land to be rezoned to high-density residential, as the developer plans to build 331 dwelling units on almost three hectares of land.

“The applicant has expressed willingness to register covenants on title upon subdivision of the required lots to ensure that both a daycare facility and seniors housing are built,” said city officials.

- Advertisement -

The public hearing will go ahead at 6 p.m. on March 25.

The second will come a few weeks after, regarding a different proposed official community plan amendment.

The application seeks to rezone a parcel of land along the St Mary River to make way for 12 river-front residential parcels and one open space parcel on the east side of the Shadow Mountain Development.

The proposal comes from Haworth Development Consultants Ltd on behalf of the property owners, Cabins in the Woods & Target Appointments.

“The application is proposing to amend the St. Mary Neighbourhood Plan and zoning bylaw to reflect changes for the proposed development of the parcel on the Eastern side of the plan area (east of Highway 95A),” said city officials. “Per the proposal, the plan is to develop 12 single-family riverfront parcels with one lot to be retained as open space for community use that would contain a ‘no build’ covenant to restrict future development of the lot except for washrooms, a picnic shelter and other community amenities.”

City officials note that the proposal will also be subject to several stipulations.

“The lands will also be subject to the OCP’s Environmentally Sensitive, Steep slopes and Wildfire Development Permits as the original permits for the development did not address subdivision of this parcel at that time,” said city officials. “The City’s floodplain bylaw is also applicable to the property and it is anticipated that the applicant will provide confirmation that the recommendations in the hydrotechnical report meet or exceed the bylaw requirements.”

The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. on April 8, and notice will be sent to nearby property owners.