Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok said he will not seek re-election in the 2024 Provincial Election.

Clovechok said his health played a role in his decision to retire.

“I have been faced with health challenges which led me to have significant and important discussions with Susan, my children, and our grandchildren about our future,” said Clovechok. “While my health challenges are being managed and ultimately I am going to be fine, we concluded that serving another four-year term as your MLA was not in the cards for me.”

Clovechok has served as the riding’s MLA since 2017.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve the constituents of Columbia River-Revelstoke as your MLA for nearly eight years now,” said Clovechok. “I am incredibly proud of the work we have been able to accomplish for our communities.”

Despite his departure, Clovechok said he’s looking forward to what the future may hold for BC United.

“Under the leadership of Kevin Falcon, and all of my BC United colleagues, I am excited about the vision that Kevin has for our province, and I know he will fix the mess created by this NDP government,” said Clovechok. “I look forward to supporting my successor in the upcoming campaign and delivering a BC United MLA and government to bring the much-needed change in direction British Columbia needs.”

Clovechok will serve the rest of his term and officially retire after the October election.

“Without your ongoing support and dedication to BC United, I wouldn’t be here today. I thank each and every one of you for joining me on this journey and for your continued help to deliver a BC United MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke,” said Clovechok.