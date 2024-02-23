Sparwood Mayor David Wilks said the new Westwood Heights Development will be a welcomed addition to Sparwood.

Wilks said it will help relieve some pressure off the strained housing market.

“There’s a lot of demand right now, especially from Elk Valley Resources. They can’t find places for their employees to live, so we’ve been doing our best to secure developers who can provide the types of units we need,” said Wilks. “We’re hoping that Elk Valley Resources and other proponents in the mining industry recognize that this is valuable to the community and them as well.”

New Dawn Developments will be constructing the new subdivision in Sparwood Heights, near Fire Hall No. 2.

“What they’re going to focus on in the first phase of development is duplexes and fourplexes, which are needed in Sparwood,” said Wilks.

Once finished, the development is expected to add a significant number of living spaces to Sparwood.

“The Westwood Heights Development, if built out, will add in excess of 200 doors,” said Wilks. “That will be multi-phased, with a mixture of single-family, duplexes, fourplexes, that kind of thing.”

Wilks said construction is expected to get started in late March or early April.