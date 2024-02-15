The Rocky Mountain School District (SD6) has issued a statement regarding the recent arrest of an Invermere teacher.

This comes after a teacher at Invermere’s David Thompson Secondary School has been charged with several offences after engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.

“We know this news is very unsettling for our entire school community,” said SD6 officials. “The District has been aware of this situation and since the teacher’s arrest, they have been on leave.”

The school district said it cannot share details on the incident.

- Advertisement -

“We assure you that we are cooperating fully with the RCMP in their investigation. We are responding to the serious allegations and working closely with school administration to provide whatever additional support that may be required at the school,” said SD6.

“The District is committed to respecting the legal process while focusing on our priority to provide safe learning environments for students.”

Previous: Invermere teacher charged after inappropriate communication with a student (Feb 13, 2024)