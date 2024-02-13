A teacher at Invermere’s David Thompson Secondary School has been charged with several offences after engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said the investigation was launched in January, and the matter was forwarded for prosecution.

On Tuesday, the BC Prosecution Service approved three charges against the teacher, including sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a child and luring a child.

“The offences took place over the Internet, specifically social media. As such, investigators believe it may be possible other individuals are aware of these offences”, says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Police are encouraging anyone who may have further information to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP.”

Police officials said the man was arrested and placed under several conditions, with a court date set for Mar. 4.