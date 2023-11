The Cranbrook Bucks made two trades yesterday getting the player rights of two players.

The Bucks got defenseman Sam Belenger from the Powell River Kings in exchange for future considerations.

Last year he scored one goal and nine assists in 54 games.

The second player is forward Evan Brown. The Bucks also gave up future considerations this time to the Coquitlam Express.

Brown tallied seven goals and 21 assists in 39 games last year and has four assists so far this season.