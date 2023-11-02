Kimberley’s Fire Department is welcoming a brand new fire truck to its fleet.

City officials said the new vehicle was necessary due to the age of their previous equipment and requirements under Fire Insurance Grading.

The state-of-the-art fire truck was built in Winnipeg.

“The new Fire Engine #1 represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to provide efficient emergency response services and equipment,” said city officials. “The new truck boasts the latest technology and capabilities and will help our dedicated firefighters respond to emergencies more effectively.”

Kimberley’s Engine #3 will transition into a 2nd line of duty apparatus.

“The safety and well-being of our residents have always been a top priority for the Kimberley Fire Department,” said Fire Chief Will Booth. “This modern fire truck is an investment in our community’s safety and we look forward to using it to support Kimberley for years to come.”

The new firetruck is in service, and city officials encourage residents to ask for a tour if they see it around town, when it’s not responding to an emergency, of course.