Cranbrook’s aquatic centre will be closed for part of Thursday and Friday for maintenance work.

City officials said crews will be using heavy equipment to work on deck tiles, which will create a lot of noise and dust.

The pool will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

City officials said the closure will only impact lessons and classes during these times, but the afternoon schedule will go ahead as planned.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this work may cause our users,” said City staff. “We will do our very best to have our facilities back open as soon as possible.”