Elk River Forest Service Road will be closed, except for firefighting personnel and emergency services due to the Mount Bingay wildfire.

The closure will help keep the public safe and give firefighting crews space to work efficiently.

“Public interference has a direct impact on the effectiveness of fire suppression activities and poses safety risks to both the public and responders who are working to contain a fire, so we implore you to respect all area restrictions and abide by all closures put into effect by the BC Wildfire Service,” said District of Elkford officials.

Elkford staff said bylaw enforcement is helping with traffic control efforts in the area.

The fire is about 300 hectares and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The BC Wildfire Service is expecting conditions to worsen throughout the week.

“The Mount Bingay wildfire, detected Aug. 6 approximately 16 km northwest of Elkford, is showing heightened activity during current hot, dry conditions,” said BCWS officials. “No communities, structures, infrastructure or other values are threatened at this time.”

Smoke and fire activity will likely increase as hot and dry conditions continue.

Firefighters are working to get the blaze under control.

“Aviation responded on Monday afternoon along with BC Wildfire Service personnel,” said BCWS officials. “On Tuesday, heavy equipment and firefighters will build guard and develop plans for control lines to contain the fire. Aircraft will be on hand supporting ground crews.”