The RDEK is holding an open house at the end of the month for residents of Gold Creek, Hidden Valley and the surrounding area.

“This open house is being held as a chance for people in the area to stop-in, ask questions, and get to know what the FireSmart Program is all about,” says RDEK Local FireSmart Representative Carla Hayday.

“Small changes on your property can really reduce your risk when it comes to making your community more wildfire resilient.”

The open house will take place at Local FireSmart Representative, Carson Damm’s home at 3502, 41 Street South on April 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.