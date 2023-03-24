B.C.’s Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy was in Cranbrook on Friday to talk about the provincial budget with members of the Chamber of Commerce.

Conroy spoke about funding that will be allocated to communities throughout B.C.

“From infrastructure connectivity to emergency preparedness, these investments will make a positive difference for people, businesses and communities,” said Conroy.

“This does include Cranbrook and the local government is expected to receive more than $5.5 million to help prioritize infrastructure and amenities in your community,” continued Conroy. ”

The finance minister notes that Fernie will receive over $2.6 million, Kimberley will get $3.4 million, Invermere and Sparwood will get $2 million each and over $3.6 million will go to the RDEK.

“We made sure the funds were across the province and made sure the funding formula that was used recognized that it was not just based on population,” said Conroy. “We wanted to ensure there was sufficient funds for communities that didn’t have substantial population so they could do the things that needed to be done.”

Conroy emphasized that B.C. government funding will be spread equally through the province.

“Housing funding is for everybody,” said Conroy. “Homelessness is right across the province, so we need to make sure we’re helping communities deal with that.”

Conroy also answered questions from attendees at the luncheon, which we will cover in another story in the days ahead.