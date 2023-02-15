Jaffray is now under a precautionary water quality advisory following a spill of 12,000 litres of fuel over the weekend.

Interior Health officials said the decision was made after consultation with the Ministry of Environment and the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The investigation is still ongoing, and they have not found any impacts on local groundwater for now.

Those who use Jaffray’s groundwater should use an alternate source if they notice any changes, such as a fuel smell or an oily sheen.

IH said diesel has a distinct odour that should be noticeable at very low concentrations in drinking water.

The two ministries continue to work together to find the extent of the impacts of the spill.

“The Ministry of Environment is on site and providing direction for clean-up and remediation,” said IH officials. “Interior Health has provided recommendations for sampling and ongoing monitoring of groundwater in the area to assess impacts to drinking water.”

