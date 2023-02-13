The Ministry of Environment is looking into a spill of about 12,000 litres of fuel from a service station in Jaffray.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said the spill happened on Saturday morning.

Initial investigations from first responders revealed that fuel had leaked while it was being loaded into an above-ground tank.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately evacuated the gas station, store and parking lot,” said Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Ben Goertzen.

Environmental response contractors arrived late Saturday afternoon and remained on the site through Sunday.

The RDEK said a spill response officer was also sent out to the scene.

MOE investigators confirmed the volume of the spill as they continue to look into the extent of the incident and whether nearby wells have been impacted.

“We are aware of the community’s concern regarding the potential impact on its drinking water,” said RDEK Electoral Area B Director Stan Doehle. “As the investigation into the spill is still underway, residents in the area may choose to use an alternative source for drinking water until the full scope of the incident has been determined.”

More details will follow as the investigation develops.

“I want to thank our Jaffray and Elko firefighters for their quick response to the call,” said Doehle. “Although the MOE and Interior Health are the lead agencies, our team will continue to work with them to share information with the community as it becomes available.”