Waterworks with the City of Cranbrook will be fixing a leak along 4th Street South and another along 1st Avenue South on Wednesday.

City officials said water will be shut off briefly along 4th Street South between 9th and 11th Avenue South while workers are in the area.

Crews will move over to 1st Avenue South around noon where they will be repairing another leak.

Water is expected to be off for about an hour between 3rd and 4th Street South while work is going on.