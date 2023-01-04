A boil water notice and water outage are in effect for the Holland Creek water system.

The outage was planned and RDEK officials said residents within Lakeview Meadows, Holland Creek, as well as the Cottages at Copper Point shouldn’t try to use the water until service is restored.

Service should be restored this evening and a boil water notice will be in effect until lab results are back.

Water used for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be at a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.