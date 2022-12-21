The overnight warming centre at the First Baptist Church will be shutting its doors because there were no users.

Cranbrook won’t be without an overnight warming centre though, as the Alliance Church on Kootenay Street North will still be open.

City of Cranbrook staff said the Alliance Church is a more central location for people needing relief from the cold.

It will be open again tonight from 7 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The City of Cranbrook has also opened the doors of the public library until 8 p.m. and Western Financial Place until 9 p.m. as a warming centre during the day.

ANKORS will be open until 7 p.m. and is offering rides to the overnight centre and rides back to ANKORS in the morning so people can stay out of the cold as much as possible.