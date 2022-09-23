Kimberley residents will get a chance to ask questions to the candidates running for city council at an all-candidates forum next week.

there are eight candidates vying for six seats at the council table.

There is no run for the mayor’s seat because mayor Don McCormick is running unopposed.

the event is taking place on Oct. 3 at the McKim Middle School Auditorium.

The forum will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

City of Kimberley staff said the election will also see a referendum question on the ballot to determine whether the electors approve of the City borrowing of up to $35,000,000 to help fund the replacement of the existing wastewater treatment plant.

A public information session about the referendum will be happening on Sept. 28 in council chambers at city hall.