Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services were called out on Thursday morning to put out a vehicle fire involving a GFL collection truck.

City of Cranbrook staff said the truck was in an alley located between 8th and 9th Avenue South between Baker Street and 1st Street South.

Two trucks and four firefighters responded to the call at approximately 7:45 a.m.

City staff said crews extinguished the flames quickly and quick action by the truck driver reduced further damage to the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

No injuries were reported but the truck was damaged.

The city is reminding residents as we get into fall and winter that it’s important that any ashes thrown out are fully extinguished and cold to the touch before being disposed of.