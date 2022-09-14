Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsTemporary water restrictions lifted in Fernie
News

Temporary water restrictions lifted in Fernie

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by Pixabay)

Temporary water restrictions are no longer necessary, as the City of Fernie has switched back to the Fairy Creek water source.

On Sept. 1, the City had to use the James White Well supply because the water in the Fairy Creek source was turbid.

Turbidity is a measurement of how cloudy the water is.

During that time the levels in the James White Well were quite low.

- Advertisement -

Residents were asked to reduce water use so the city wouldn’t have to use the turbid water supply.

There are no longer increased turbidity levels so the city has gone back to using the Fairy Creek supply.

They thank all the residents for limiting water use.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News