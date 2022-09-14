Temporary water restrictions are no longer necessary, as the City of Fernie has switched back to the Fairy Creek water source.

On Sept. 1, the City had to use the James White Well supply because the water in the Fairy Creek source was turbid.

Turbidity is a measurement of how cloudy the water is.

During that time the levels in the James White Well were quite low.

Residents were asked to reduce water use so the city wouldn’t have to use the turbid water supply.

There are no longer increased turbidity levels so the city has gone back to using the Fairy Creek supply.

They thank all the residents for limiting water use.